Drake Leads 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations With 12

The 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards are taking consistency very seriously. Snoop Dogg will once again host the award show while for the second year in a row Drake got the most nominations.

“With the huge success of the first two shows, I’m excited to host my third BET ‘Hip Hop Awards’ this year,’ said Big Snoop Dogg via a press release. “We’re gonna do it big with more surprises and more performances—you’re not gonna wanna miss this!”

Drizzy leads the field with a dozen nominations, including Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year and Album of the Year. Drake’s comp for album of the year (If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late) includes Big Sean (Dark Sky Paradise), J. Cole (2014 Forest Hills Drive), Kendrick Lamar (To Pimp A Butterfly), Nicki Minaj (The Pinkprint) and Wale (The Album About Nothing).

The award show will be taped Friday, October 9 at the Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta will air on Tuesday, October 13, 2015 at 8:00 pm ET.

See the full list of BET Hip Hop Awards 2015 nominees below:

Best Hip Hop Video

Big Sean F/ Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign – Play No Games

Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen

Kendrick Lamar – Alright

Nicki Minaj F/ Beyoncé – Feeling Myself

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings

Big Sean F/ E-40 – IDFWU

Fetty Wap F/ Monty – My Way

Nicki Minaj F/ Beyoncé – Feeling Myself

Nicki Minaj F/ Drake & Lil Wayne – Truffle Butter

Best Live Performer

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

Alan Ferguson

Benny Boom

Chris Robinson/Lil Chris

Colin Tilley

Director X

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Mustard

J. Cole

Kanye West

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

Timbaland

MVP of the Year

Big Sean

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Track Of The Year

Alright – Produced By Pharrell Williams & Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar)

Blessings – Produced By Boi-1da & Vinylz (Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West)

Commas – Produced By DJ Spinz & Southside (Future)

IDFWU – Produced By DJ Dahi, DJ Mustard, Kanye West & Key Wane (Big Sean F/ E-40)

Trap Queen – Produced By Tony Fadd (Fetty Wap)

Album Of The Year

Big Sean – Dark Sky Paradise

Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint

Wale – The Album About Nothing

Who Blew Up Award

Bobby Shmurda

Dej Loaf

Fetty Wap

Rae Sremmurd

Tink

Hustler Of The Year

Dr. Dre

Drake

J. Cole

Jay Z

Nicki Minaj

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Dej Loaf

Drake

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site

Allhiphop.Com

Complex.Com

Hotnewhiphop.Com

Rapradar.Com

Worldstarhiphop.Com

Best Club Banger

Big Sean F/ E-40 – IDFWU (Produced By DJ Dahi, DJ Mustard, Kanye West & Key Wane)

Dej Loaf – Try Me (Produced By Dds)

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen (Produced By Tony Fadd)

Future – Commas (Produced By DJ Spinz & Southside)

Rich Homie Quan – Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) (Produced By DJ Spinz & Nitti Beatz)

Best Mixtape

Future – 56 Nights

Future – Beast Mode

Future – Monster

Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2

Travis Scott – Days Before Rodeo

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake – Blessings (Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West)

Drake – My Way Remix (Fetty Wap F/ Drake)

E-40 – IDFWU (Big Sean F/ E-40)

Kendrick Lamar – Classic Man Remix (Jidenna F/ Kendrick Lamar)

Lil Wayne – Truffle Butter (Nicki Minaj F/ Drake & Lil Wayne)

Impact Track

Big Sean F/ Kanye West & John Legend – One Man Can Change The World

Common & John Legend – Glory (From The Motion Picture “Selma”)

J. Cole – Apparently

J. Cole – Be Free

Kendrick Lamar – Alright

People’s Champ Award

Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen

Future – Commas

Kendrick Lamar – i

Rae Sremmurd – No Type

Rich Homie Quan – Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)