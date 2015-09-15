Drake Leads 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations With 12

The 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards are taking consistency very seriously. Snoop Dogg will once again host the award show while for the second year in a row Drake got the most nominations.
“With the huge success of the first two shows, I’m excited to host my third BET ‘Hip Hop Awards’ this year,’ said Big Snoop Dogg via a press release. “We’re gonna do it big with more surprises and more performances—you’re not gonna wanna miss this!”
Drizzy leads the field with a dozen nominations, including Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year and Album of the Year. Drake’s comp for album of the year (If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late) includes Big Sean (Dark Sky Paradise), J. Cole (2014 Forest Hills Drive), Kendrick Lamar (To Pimp A Butterfly), Nicki Minaj (The Pinkprint) and Wale (The Album About Nothing).
The award show will be taped Friday, October 9 at the Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta will air on Tuesday, October 13, 2015 at 8:00 pm ET.
See the full list of BET Hip Hop Awards 2015 nominees below:
Best Hip Hop Video
Big Sean F/ Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign – Play No Games
Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings
Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
Kendrick Lamar – Alright
Nicki Minaj F/ Beyoncé – Feeling Myself
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings
Big Sean F/ E-40 – IDFWU
Fetty Wap F/ Monty – My Way
Nicki Minaj F/ Beyoncé – Feeling Myself
Nicki Minaj F/ Drake & Lil Wayne – Truffle Butter
Best Live Performer
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Lyricist of the Year
Big Sean
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
Alan Ferguson
Benny Boom
Chris Robinson/Lil Chris
Colin Tilley
Director X
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Mustard
J. Cole
Kanye West
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
Timbaland
MVP of the Year
Big Sean
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Track Of The Year
Alright – Produced By Pharrell Williams & Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar)
Blessings – Produced By Boi-1da & Vinylz (Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West)
Commas – Produced By DJ Spinz & Southside (Future)
IDFWU – Produced By DJ Dahi, DJ Mustard, Kanye West & Key Wane (Big Sean F/ E-40)
Trap Queen – Produced By Tony Fadd (Fetty Wap)
Album Of The Year
Big Sean – Dark Sky Paradise
Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly
Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint
Wale – The Album About Nothing
Who Blew Up Award
Bobby Shmurda
Dej Loaf
Fetty Wap
Rae Sremmurd
Tink
Hustler Of The Year
Dr. Dre
Drake
J. Cole
Jay Z
Nicki Minaj
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Dej Loaf
Drake
Kanye West
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site
Allhiphop.Com
Complex.Com
Hotnewhiphop.Com
Rapradar.Com
Worldstarhiphop.Com
Best Club Banger
Big Sean F/ E-40 – IDFWU (Produced By DJ Dahi, DJ Mustard, Kanye West & Key Wane)
Dej Loaf – Try Me (Produced By Dds)
Fetty Wap – Trap Queen (Produced By Tony Fadd)
Future – Commas (Produced By DJ Spinz & Southside)
Rich Homie Quan – Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) (Produced By DJ Spinz & Nitti Beatz)
Best Mixtape
Future – 56 Nights
Future – Beast Mode
Future – Monster
Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait 2
Travis Scott – Days Before Rodeo
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Drake – Blessings (Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West)
Drake – My Way Remix (Fetty Wap F/ Drake)
E-40 – IDFWU (Big Sean F/ E-40)
Kendrick Lamar – Classic Man Remix (Jidenna F/ Kendrick Lamar)
Lil Wayne – Truffle Butter (Nicki Minaj F/ Drake & Lil Wayne)
Impact Track
Big Sean F/ Kanye West & John Legend – One Man Can Change The World
Common & John Legend – Glory (From The Motion Picture “Selma”)
J. Cole – Apparently
J. Cole – Be Free
Kendrick Lamar – Alright
People’s Champ Award
Big Sean F/ Drake & Kanye West – Blessings
Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
Future – Commas
Kendrick Lamar – i
Rae Sremmurd – No Type
Rich Homie Quan – Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)