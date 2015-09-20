Kanye West Drops Slick Reference To His Presidential Bid At iHeartRadio Festival [VIDEO]

Despite the efforts of outside contributors, Kanye West has been totally mum about running for president since he shocked the world with the revelation at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

But don’t think for a second the very thought of being commander-in-chief escaped him. During his headlining performance at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas on Friday evening, he managed to slip in a “2020” at the tail end of his song dedicated to his daughter, “Only One.”

Although he has plenty of time to get his campaign in order (that is, if he’s not trolling), Yeezus better hope that Ben Carson doesn’t leave a bad taste in voter’s mouths during this upcoming election.

Check out the Kanye West presidential bid innuendo down below and performances of “Runaway,” “FourFiveSeconds” and “Heartless” on the next page.

