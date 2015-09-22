50 Cent Begs Judge Not To Reveal His Vitamin Water Deal Payout

Like Jay Z, 50 Cent doesn’t want a jury influenced by his big money moves, which in the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper’s case is vital, seeing that he’s currently facing the judgement of the bankruptcy court.

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the 40-year-old rap star born Curtis Jackson doesn’t want the courts to reveal how much he actually got paid from his legendary 2007 Vitamin Water deal, which has long rumored to be in the upwards of $100 million.

“I take quarter water sold it in bottles for 2 bucks/Coca-Cola came and bought it/for billions, what the f**k? — “I Get Money”

50 says that Coca-Cola included specific provisions in their contract that prohibit the Vitamin Water’s deal from being disclosed to the public since it could give other companies leverage when it comes to him negotiating their products.

Of course, this information is vital for all parties to see if 50 is really bankrupt, a claim he has repeatedly denied–and shown–isn’t a farce.

Photo: Chris Connor/WENN