Bill Cosby Seeks Criminal Defense Lawyer For Potential Pennsylvania Case

Despite the plethora of accusations, Bill Cosby has never been actually convicted of sexual assault. The disgraced comedian is looking to keep it that way by hiring a high powered attorney for a potential case against him in Pennsylvania.

Reports Page Six:

Comedian Bill Cosby is seeking to hire a criminal defense lawyer as suburban prosecutors revisit a 2005 sexual-assault complaint against him. Lawyer Edwin Jacobs said late Tuesday that Cosby’s agents had contacted him in the past few days about a pending investigation in Montgomery County. Jacobs, who had represented Cosby in a review of another accuser’s complaint in New Jersey, said he referred Cosby’s agents to another high-profile Philadelphia-area lawyer. That other lawyer did not return message seeking comment late Tuesday. The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Tuesday on Jacobs’ involvement in the case. Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman wouldn’t confirm her office is reinvestigating the complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. However, she said in a recent statement “prosecutors have a responsibility to review past conclusions … when current information might lead to a different decision.”

In a deposition whose content was revealed this year, Cosby admitted to having sexual contact with Constand, but maintained it was consensual.

Recently, Cosby’s accusers were the subject of a special program on A&E called Cosby: The Women Speak.

