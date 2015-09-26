Sex Tape Of A 28-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez May Soon Hit The Market

Jennifer Lopez’s thirstbucket of a first husband, Ojani Noa, may have found a legal loophole that will allow him to release their first lovemaking session as a married couple for a retail release.

In a new interview with inTouch, Noa’s business partner Ed Meyer revealed how their seedy money grab would play out in a court of law.

“We are going to produce a DVD and also have a streaming release of the J.Lo home video footage,” Meyer tells the magazine. “There is revealing video of her with a lack of clothing and in sexual situations, especially in the hotel footage from the honeymoon.”

Lopez and Noa (who was a waiter at the time) were married from February 1997 to January 1998 and the Bronx native has since been married two other times among several other high-profile celebrity relationships, birthed fraternal twins, enjoyed platinum success on the musical front, released a handful of box office smash movies and has been crowned a fashion and style icon.

During the course of this historic run, Noa has been fixated on making money off their microwave marriage, as one devious scheme was foiled in 2006 after he had to fork over $545,000 for violating their confidentiality agreement after he attempted to publish a tell-all book. While one would think a Jennifer Lopez sex tape would automatically flag said agreement, the six-year litigation of the lawsuit hit a snag when the actress withdrew all of her claims against Meyer and Noa during the arbitration period and now the two feel they have a bit of wiggle room to go in for the kill.

“The videos contain salacious material and are going to shock her fans.” Meyer told inTouch. “We have unfinished business.”

The Jennifer Lopez sex tape, whose master sits in a central depository per court order, reportedly features the superstar spanking someone in bed and arguing with her mother after refusing to feed her gambling itch.

