Azealia Banks Calls The LGBT Community The Gay KKK [Photos]

The backlash from Azealia Banks recent anti-gay slur isn’t going over to well with the LGBT community but the controversial rap starlet refuses to apologize or budge from her stance.

In fact, she took her beef with her homosexual naysayers a step further by lashing out on her favorite platform (Twitter) by comparing them to the one of the worst organizations the world has ever witnessed.

“LGBT community are like the gay white KKK’s. Get some pink hoods and unicorns and rally down rodeo drive,” she said in the only deleted tweet of her recent rant yesterday, September 27.

“All I had to do was say one word and I moved a whole community. What weaklings!!!,” Banks said, as her mentions instantly caught wildfire.

She then revealed that words don’t have the same effect as sticks as stones so Twitter insults hurled her way would fall on deaf ears.

“If I am to be a part of an LGBT community I want to be in it with people who aren’t so weak or so easily moved ya know…I’m not a weak b*tch, being called a dyke or a ni**er does absolutely nothing to move me.”

Hit the gallery down below to see her latest explosion, which included her exchanging barbs with several openly gay Twitter users.

It’s going to be a long winter of Azealia Banks social media madness, since she can’t legally release any music until the spring of 2016.

Photo: WENN

