Iggy Azalea Taking It Back To Her Mixtape Days For New Album [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea probably wishes she could rewind time somewhere between the time she dropped “Fancy” and got solar eclipsed by Nicki Minaj at the BET Awards. Although flux capacitors don’t exist in the present time, the embattled Australian rapper can at least attempt to give fans a dose of what they tasted to hop on the bandwagon in the first place.

On her 2011 debut mixtape Ignorant Art, Iggy Iggz worked solely with Los Angeles production team D.R.U.G.S. (helmed by a bubbling Ty Dolla $ign), eventually being named on as XXL Freshman the following year.

While shuffling through the terminals of Los Angeles International Airport, The Daily Mail got her to spill a bit of the beans in her sophomore album’s burrito bowl and she brought D.R.U.G.S. back into the conversation.

“I just been doing my whole album with the guys I did my first mixtape with actually, and we’re almost finished and it’s been super cool working with my whole friends,” Iggy told the paps as continued her stride.

D.R.U.G.S. consists of Ty$, DJ Dahi, Fuego, Buddah, James Koo, Nate 3D and Chordz 3D (who executive produced Ignorant Art).

Watch the Iggy Azalea new album revelation in the video below.

—

Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com