Rick Ross Continues Streak With “Buried In The Streets” | Wired Tracks 9.29.15

Good Lord. Someone, anyone tell us what Rick Ross did to get his mojo back, because he’s dishing out heat free of charge like the sun on a summer day.

Moments ago, The Bawse debuted a track aptly titled “Buried In The Streets.” Produced by Jake One (who should be high on the list of producers that Ross would record a full LP with), the song is as soulful as it’s bound to inspire listeners to grimace and say “WOOOOOOO!”

Ricky Ross find his groove early on, spitting luxurious lines right in the pocket. “No longer into beef, now I’m on to bison,” he raps in typical fashion. To be frank, this fan hopes the MMG rapper continues this run into the fall.

“Buried In The Streets” appears in Wired Tracks along with Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh’s “Walked In (Remix),” on which Jeezy is the new addition, and more.

Photo: Instagram

