Joe Budden Heading Out On Nationwide ALL LOVE LOST Tour

Joe Budden is dropping a new album, All Love Lost, and he’s heading out on a national tour to support the project.

The tour kicks off on October 30 in Harrisburg, PA and will hit cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. The last day is Nov. 29 in Stanhope, NJ.

Budden’s new album is due in stores October 16 and you can pre-order it right here. He will also be seen in the forthcoming season of VH1 reality show Couples Therapy, which premieres Oct. 7.

Check out all the All Love Lost Tour dates below:

10/30-Harrisburg, PA – Braxton Hall

10/31-Rochester, NY- California Brew Haus

11/4-Boston, MA – Middle East

11/5-Providence, RI – Simons 077

11/6-New Haven, CT – Toads Place

11/7-Philadelphia,PA – CODA

11/9-New York,NY- Highline Ballroom

11/11-Pontiac,MI – Crofoot

11/12-Columbus, OH – Park St. Station

11/13-Chicago,IL – Promontory

11/14-Iowa City, IL – BlueMoose

11/16-Denver,CO – Blue Bird

11/18-Scottsdale,AZ – Pub Pock

11/19-Los Angeles, CA – Los Globos

11/20-Oakland,CA – Venue

11/29-Stanhope,NJ – Stanhope House