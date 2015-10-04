Future and Blac Chyna Are Dating? [Photos]

Despite the baby mama drama with Ciara, Future is having an exceptional 2015 thanks to a pair of no. 1 album (Dirty Sprite 2 and What A Time To Be Alive). Now it seems that the new lady in his life is Tyga’s ex and Amber Rose’s BFF Blac Chyna.
Reports TMZ:
Future and Blac Chyna were definitely together Friday night in D.C., and it’s pretty clear now they’ve hooked up.
Future had a concert at Echo Stage … then went to his after-party where Chyna was right by his side.
We’re told they were there for around an hour … never apart.
Future and Chyna left together at 4 AM.
Yeah, they’re going together. [Read: Banging.]
See the photographic proof below and on the flip.
Photo: TMZ
