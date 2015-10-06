Jay Z & Beyonce Lease $150K A Month Crib In Los Angeles [Photos]

Jay Z and Beyonce’s monthly rent just might cost as much or more than your condo, or your salary. The couple just leased a $45M crib for $150K a month in Los Angeles.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Bey and Jay are now renting the $45 million Holmby Hills palace that was owned by ex-L.A. Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. McCourt sold the house to a British billionaire last year for $45 million, but we’re told the new owner was hardly in L.A. and it just sat vacant. So he recently decided to put it on the market for lease … we’re told for around $150k a month. Our sources — all of whom are people who were on hand this past weekend facilitating the move — say Beyonce and Jay signed a 1-year lease. As for the house … it’s 20,000 square feet, complete with an indoor Olympic-sized pool complex and an outdoor pool with a waterfall and formal gardens.

Last month, Hov and Bey had to exit their old LA pad in 60 days when the owner decided to sell.

Is it that hard to find a suitable home in LA? We’re thinking Jay Z ain’t the type of guy not to build equity with a mortgage versus paying rent. The couple did reportedly by a $2.6M mansion in New Orleans, though.

Either way, by the looks of the photos below and on the following pages, the home is plush.

—

Photos: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »