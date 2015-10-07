Fat Joe Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Son With Special Needs [PHOTO]

Fat Joe has been a recognizable Hip-Hop figure in the industry for three decades strong but even with ten studio albums, a handful of mixtapes and countless guest appearances, not at long of information is readily available about his home life.

The 43-year-old vet born Joseph Cartagena in the Bronx recently had a moment of humility when he shared with the world a picture of him and his eldest son, Joey. The now 18-year-old kid has braved through life with special needs situation and Fat Joe admitted to being “private” when it comes to him.

“Joey is special kid full of joy and love,” the “Lean Back” author wrote. “There’s no way you could understand unless you have a family member who has challenges in life. He’s my angel and the reason for all my blessings. I love him to death,” he added with “God is great” in hashtag format.

In a 2010 interview, Joe delved into the hardships of having a son with special needs, especially when attempting to juggle a successful recording career.

“My oldest son is Joey, he’s 18,” he told Dove Clark for UrbLife. “When I had him I was very young. I love my son dearly, but I didn’t feel like I was ready to have kids at the time. From time to time I told my mom and dad they should have educated me on the responsibilities of having a kid. He was a special needs child, I raised him with my parents. His mom couldn’t handle him, and instead of him going to a center we raised him all of his life. I had to learn the responsibilities of being a parent the hard way.”

Check out Fat Joe’s touching message down below.

