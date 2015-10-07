Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late Most Illegally Downloaded Album Off All-Time?

Drake’s latest full release, the mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late has been privy to all sorts of record-breaking moments. However, its latest distinction is one the Canadian megastar could probably do without.

According to an extensive study by Seat Smart, the platinum-selling If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late beat out all Billboard No. 1 albums as the most illegally downloaded album. In fact, it appears fans of “Black music” aren’t good supporters in general. Hip-Hop as a whole amounted to 456,270 illegal downloads on the site Kickass Torrents while its first cousin, R&B, came in a disgraceful second place with 191,376.

Check out their chart below.

Drake’s recent collaborator Future also takes the prize for having his Dirty Sprite 2 album being the most illegally download album per day.

Following the leak of his sophomore album Take Care in 2010, Drake told the Twitter world, “I gave away free music for years so we’re good over here.’ That made me respect him even more. It’s better than crying about it. The track is already out. Enjoy the free promotion, I guess.”

Even still, if have yet to compensate the man for the LP you have been rocking since February, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is currently on iTunes.

Read the rest of the study over at Seat Smart.

