Rick Ross Says Meek Mill Didn’t Lose Drake Beef [Video]

Rick Ross has been hoping around the radio this week discussing any and everything thrown at him. Earlier in the week, Rozay stopped into Hot 97s Ebro In the AM show and he was swiftly probed about the Meek Mill/Drake situation.

Like a true Bawse, Rozay stood behind his artist, but he has no issue with Drake. He says Meek didn’t really lose the battle, even though mostly everyone would beg to differ.

The MMG leader pointed out that Meek’s career isn’t over so he technically didn’t get massacred by Drizzy. “[An] L is when you lost…it’s a difference between the battle and the war.”

Later, Ross talks MMG’s roster, allegedly pistol-whipping and kidnapping that guy, and more.

