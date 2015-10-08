CLOSE
Does This ISIS Member Look Like Drake?

Drake has one evil doppelganger in the form of a member of ISIS. Honestly, dude does look like Drizzy in a totally not all Black people look alike way. 

We’re going to go ahead and say the Drake isn’t for jihad, but if this asshole makes it into a movie, Drake has the role locked in. Looks like Drizzy will be keeping his beard longer.

The Internets, such a wild place.

Please, no diss tracks or struggle rap tunes called “ISIS Drake.” Also, Drake is not engaged to Serena Williams.

