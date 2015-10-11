President Obama Gives Kanye West The Wittiest Political Advice [VIDEO]

Just in case you forgot how President Obama can be, allow him to refresh your memory from his latest engagement at the Democratic National Committee in San Francisco yesterday, October 10.

Kanye West, who was to perform later that evening, has made countless headlines for his somewhat believable desire to run for presidential office circa 2020. President Obama finally found the suitable platform to acknowledge this spectacle and boy did he offer up some clever advice.

You’re going to hear from a guy who I hear is talking about launching a potential political career. Kanye is thinking about running for… Speaker of the House,” Obama quipped, alluding to the goofy pump fake Congressman Kevin McCarthy just pulled last week. “Couldn’t get any stranger, but in case Kanye’s serious about this whole POTUS thing – or as he calls it, ‘Peezy’ – I do have some advice for him. There’s some stuff I picked up along the way.”

The puns didn’t stop as Obama reference one of Kanye West’s more notable albums and sent shots towards Donald Trump.

“First of all, you got to spend a lot of time dealing with some strange characters who behave like they’re on a reality TV show,” Obama continued, referencing you-know-what. “Second important tip: Saying that you have a beautiful dark twisted fantasy? That’s what’s known as off-message in politics. You can’t say something like that. A lot of people have lost their congressional seats saying things like that.”

But the real doozy came at the conclusion of the president’s speech when he assessed the irony of the situation.

“Do you really think this country is going to elect a Black guy from the South Side of Chicago with a funny name to be President of the United States?,” he concluded. “That’s cray!”

Therein lies the greatest mic drop off all-time. Watch the President Obama Kanye West advice clip down below.

Photo: CBS News