Puff Daddy & The Family Premiere 2 New Songs At BET #HipHopAwards [VIDEO]

Puff Daddy & The Family. Who you know do it better?

After a noble warmup at this year’s BET Awards, Diddy proved he had been doing more than making money since June by debuting not one, but two new records for the Atlanta audience at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards. And they were actually hot fire, Dylan.

The first of the premiered pair reunited “All About the Benjamins” all-stars, Lil Kim and Styles P for a track titled “Auction,” which was boosted by a fresh chorus from Bad Boy affiliate King Los. Shortly after, Diddy broke for solo and performed “Workin'” which follows the legacy of “Whoa” and “That’s Crazy” of instant fill-in-the-blank classic party jams.

Check out Puff Daddy & The Family bring that flavor back to the rap game in the video below.

Watch how “Workin'” came together on the flip, cop it off iTunes right here.

—

Photo: BET

1 2Next page »