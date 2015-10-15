Drake Covers W Magazine, Talks Return To Acting [PHOTO]

Drake is continuing his dominance of 2015 with more magazine covers, interviews and big news to boot. The Canadian heartthrob graced the cover of W magazine’s “Art” issue and revealed to the publication he’s considering a return to acting.

The former teen actor who starred in Degrassi: The Next Generation has emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest star, a major feat considering the momentum of artists in the Southern United States at the moment. While W naturally covered his epic year in music and the now-silent feud between he and Meek Mill, it was his words regarding his former career that turned heads.

From W:

Although Drake burst onto the scene as a unique musical force, he remained a kind of multi-hyphenate: In 2014 he hosted the ESPY awards and Saturday Night Live, and was sharp and funny on both. “I can’t wait to get back into acting,” Drake told me. “No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I’d love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before, and it would be interesting to live it again.” Recently, Drake has become involved with the art world: He was commissioned by Sotheby’s, in New York, to create a soundtrack for an exhibition and private sale of works by important African-American artists, including Theaster Gates, Wangechi Mutu, David Hammons, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, at the auction house. “The art at Sotheby’s moved me like a song would,” Drake said. “I saw music in those paintings. I now try to treat each single as a piece of art. I try to attach the sound that I’m making to an image in my mind.”

Speaking of art, Drake was the muse for the artists selected to depict him for W‘s current issue. Drake’s image is rendered into several different forms along with photos capturing him in different environments.

Check out a selection of Drake’s shoot with W for its Art issue on the following pages. Read the rest by following this link.

