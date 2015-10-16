Drake Was Forced To Choose Between Degrassi & Music?

Could you imagine today’s Hip-Hop scene without Drake burning up the charts? According to him, that almost was the case. As most know, the Canadian superstar was a teen actor before torching stages worldwide but he was presented with a tough decision.

We reported on Drizzy’s interview with W magazine for its “Art” issue, of which he graced the cover. While we focused then on Drake’s desire to return to acting and the various artistic renditions of the entertainer’s image, there was a moment we skipped over regarding his time on Degrassi: The Next Generation. According to the “Hotline Bling” artist, he was kicked off the popular television series.

More from W:

At 14, he landed a role on Degrassi: The Next Generation, the long-running, hugely popular, emotionally complicated Canadian teen soap opera. At the same time, Drake was already making music. “That was part of the reason I was kicked off the show,” Drake told me, calling from Los Angeles in late summer. …. “Back then, I’d spend a full day on set and then go to the studio to make music until 4 or 5 a.m. I’d sleep in my dressing room and then be in front of the cameras again by 9 a.m. Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose.” Drake laughed. “I chose this life..

While we might be seeing Drake onscreen again in the future, it certainly appears he made the right career choice at the time.

