Iman Shumpert Tries His Hand At “Hotline Bling” With “Highlight Reel” [LISTEN]

Iman Shumpert is on a natural high right about now. The 25-year-old Cleveland Cavalier is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Teyana Taylor early next year, recently signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the team this offseason, and his LeBron James-led squad are easy favorites to at least win the Eastern Conference this NBA season, if not the entire championship.

So when he’s covering a easy, breezy record such as “Hotline Bling,” you know it’s coming from an extremely place. Just like every track before it, Shumpert’s rendition of “Highlight Reel” proves he’s actually getting better with each recording and will likely pursue a career in music this side of Booby Gibson once he retires from basketball.

Speaking of “Hotline Bling,” the loosie record is poised to become Drake’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 (crazy, right?). In a new Instagram post, the Canadian superstar Hip-Hop artist wrote how he may “pass out” if that actually happens.

“I spend my life trying to make waves for the city I am from. No accolades really matter to me other than the fact that I have never had a Billboard number one,” he wrote. “If I get my first number one during the month of October it will be the biggest moment of my career to date (in my mind) and if you are looking for me on that particular evening, I will be passed out in the water slide that connects to our pool. I love you and thank you for these memories. I always love the moment right before it happens more than when it actually happens. So thank you… even if it doesn’t,” he concluded.

Listen to Iman Shumpert’s “Hotline Bling” remix via the Soundcloud link below.

—

Photo: Instagram/Iman Shumpert