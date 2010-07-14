Drake Tells Fans He is Working On Sophomore Release

Young Money emcee Drake is getting fans prepared for the release of his sophomore album.

On his Twitter page, Drake tells fans that he is working on the follow up to his highly successful “Thank Me Later” album which sold 462,989 units in the first week.

On his Twitter Drake wrote:

“Started my new album last night too…ok I’m done…miss me video tmrw at 9am…tipsy…maybe? naaaaaaah….maybe tho.”

In addition to preparing fans for his pending sophomore release, Drake also took some time to applaud his friend, R&B singer Trey Songz new album, which is scheduled for a September 14th release.

MY BROTHER TREY GOT THAT ALBUM I BEEN WAITING FOR!!! SEPTEMBER 14th…take my word for it!!!!!!!! Passion, Pain, and Pleasure.

I just heard Songz album in his whip in Atlanta while we were drinking Hennessy…Isht felt like 07…I’m so proud!

Hmmm..sounds like we may have a new school “Best of Both Worlds”, let’s just hope they are able to avoid the drama that Jay and Kellz had.