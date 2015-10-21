Amber Rose Poses Nude For GQ & Then Goes Off On Them [PHOTOS]

Taylor Swift may be the cover star of the November 2015 issue of GQ (available nationally on October 26) but Amber Rose is also featured inside the mag. Fresh off of her mixed reviewed Slut Walk empowerment endeavor, Rose is instructing the masses on what it means to be “a bad bitch” in her feature which was published today, coinciding with her 32nd birthday.

“I have my own house. I have a Ferrari. I have a Jeep. I have an Escalade. I have two Can-Ams. I have a beautiful son, two assistants, lawyers, business managers, management, and access to pretty much whatever I want,” she says in efforts to eradicate the notion that she’s just a rapper girlfriend. “It does become intimidating for a man. I do feel more comfortable with someone who’s living up to par with me.”

However it was writer Carrie Battan’s complimentary-o-fact-laden opener that infuriated the new age celebrity to the point she lashed out something furious, inadvertently promoting the article even further.

“Amber Rose wrote the book on it. No, seriously: Kanye’s infamous ex, Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama, America’s toughest bald babe since Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3, is about to publish a book of life lessons called How to Be a Bad Bitch,” the editor wrote. “Like Amber herself, it’s all heart. Unlike Amber, it’s not that thick! The teen stripper turned megalomaniac muse spoke to Carrie Battan about her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top.”

That caption contained just the right amount of hard truth to make Amber morph into She-Hulk and she took to her Instagram account to give the publication a healthy tongue lashing.

“Really GQ???,” she began. “I’m so much more then Kanye’s Ex or Wiz’s baby’s mama. Damn, why the f**k did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down? I talked about feminism and my Slutwalk… Wtf nice title smh I expected so much more from U guys and I’m so disappointed. I was so excited to be featured in GQ not realizing I was shooting for a tabloid. My slutwalk was for ignorant sh*t like this. Oh “Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top”? Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing.

You can’t please everybody all of the time. Anyhow, take a look at her GQ spread on the next couple of pages down below.

Photo: GQ/Robert Maxwell

