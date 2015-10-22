Kanye West Throws Kim Kardashian Surprise Birthday Party With Fake Baby Bumps For All [Photos]

Kim Kardashian turned 35-years-old yesterday, October 21, and her husband Kanye West did his best to cheer up his beloved wife during the most trying time of her pregnancy.
Kanye and most of the Kardashian klan (Caitlyn Jenner included; no Khloe for obvious reasons) rented out the Cinepolis in Thousand Oaks, California and showered the world’s top reality star with adoration and praise. They also rocked fake baby bumps to make her feel like her swelling stomach was just an everyday thing.
Check out pictures of the celebration in the gallery below. By the way, Kanye and Kim are intentionally have their baby this Christmas. Have a nice day.
My husband never ceases the amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!) Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women! Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!!
Photo: WENN
