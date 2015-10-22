CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Throws Kim Kardashian Surprise Birthday Party With Fake Baby Bumps For All [Photos]

Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian turned 35-years-old yesterday, October 21, and her husband Kanye West did his best to cheer up his beloved wife during the most trying time of her pregnancy.

Kanye and most of the Kardashian klan (Caitlyn Jenner included; no Khloe for obvious reasons) rented out the Cinepolis in Thousand Oaks, California and showered the world’s top reality star with adoration and praise. They also rocked fake baby bumps to make her feel like her swelling stomach was just an everyday thing.

Check out pictures of the celebration in the gallery below. By the way, Kanye and Kim are intentionally have their baby this Christmas. Have a nice day.

Photo: WENN

Birthday Parties , kim kardashian

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close