It seems like every time we look up, Ashanti is posing in a bikini. (Not that we’re complaining or anything.)

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently celebrated her 35th birthday in Turks & Caicos last week and her figure was the gift that keeps on giving to the adoring fans.

Unless your name is Devar Hurd, feel free to gawk at Ms. Ashanti Douglass’ pictures in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Instagram / Ashanti

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »