Ja Rule Spoofs Family Matters Ahead Of MTV Show Follow The Rules [VIDEO]

Jeffery “Ja Rule” Atkins is gearing up for the premiere of his MTV docu-series, Follow The Rules, which airs this coming Monday. Ahead of the show’s debut, Ja Rule and his co-starring family cleverly spoof the beloved 90’s sitcom, Family Matters, with humorous results.

Ja Rule, his wife, his mom, his mother-in-law, and his two sons and daughter make up the rest of the gang. The show seems to take a light-hearted look into the life of Ja as a family man, with the typical situations and dad and husband faces.

It’s really about the spoof at the moment, which features some really bad over singing and comical adlibs from the veteran rapper. We should also mention the family dog, S’Mores, gets some shine too.

Check out Ja Rule’s Family Matters spoof ahead of the Oct. 26 premiere of his MTV docu-series, Follow The Rules. Learn more about the show and airtimes here.

