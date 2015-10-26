Jas Prince Finally Gets His Drake Royalties [Photos]

Jas Prince is finally putting his Cash Money legal struggle behind him. (How many other countless artists can decline to say the same?)

After it was reported earlier in the month that the son of Rap-A-Lot’s J. Prince had filed a lawsuit for eleven million dollars against the house that Baby and Lil Wayne built and it appears he will finally be getting his just do.

Via TheJasmineBrand:

theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports, Jas Prince has reached a settlement in the nasty battle over 11 million dollars in royalties from Drake, with a confidential deal being hashed out by the music producer after months of battling in court. As previously reported, last year Jas Prince filed a federal lawsuit against Cash Money Records accusing them of screwing him out of millions. He explained that back in 2007, both he discovered Drake and signed him to Aspire Music Group. Then Cash Money approached them and they wanted to sign Drake — but to do so they had to agree to pay 22% of all Drake’s advances, net profits and other advances to Jas Prince & Aspire. On October 6th, Jas Prince returned to court explaining he feared the money he was owed would never be seen if the court didn’t take action immediately. Prince explained that per the deal he signed with Aspire, he was owed his commission on Drake’s music, which he now claimed came out to a total of 11 MILLION DOLLARS. He said Aspire and Cortez Bryant were refusing to collect on the money owed to Jas against Cash Money. Jas believed this was due to their friendship with Lil Wayne and Cash Money/Young Money. Therefore, he demanded the court appoint a temporary receiver to sue Cash Money for him since he cannot sue them per his deal with Aspire. Then on October 20th, Jas Prince filed docs in federal court explaining to the judge that he has reached a settlement with one of the two shareholders of Aspire Music and expects to reach a deal with the other one in the next few days. He says that once the deal is finalized the case will be over.

It’s worth nothing that nowhere in this report does it mention that Birdman will be parting with a penny of his own money. Give up for the #1 Stunna Slick Daddy.

Also, Jas Prince is still tight with Drake. It’s simply business. Take a look at their recent party up’s for Champagne Papi’s birthday in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Instagram / Jas Prince

