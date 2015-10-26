French Montana ft. Diddy “First Time (Intro),” Rick Ross “White Iverson (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 10.26.15

2015 continues to be a fruitful year for rap music, free releases included. Tonight, French Montana and Fetty Wap will add their collaborative project, Coke Zoo, into the mix, from which we receive an early listen of the Diddy-assisted intro “First Time.”

The recipe is simple: French handles the rapping, Puffy provides the sh*t talk. Stream “First Time (Intro)” below in Wired Tracks, where you can also hear Rick Ross’ remix of Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” a new freestyle from Vic Mensa, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Rick Ross – “White Iverson (Remix)”

Vic Mensa – “Married To the King (Freestyle)”

Daz Dillinger & Snoop Dogg – “Sho You Right”

https://soundcloud.com/kinggoldchains/doped-up

Tyga – “Dope’d Up”

https://soundcloud.com/fatmankey/street-fighter-ft-maco-mattox

Key! ft. Maco Mattox – “Street Fighter”

DJ Kay Slay ft. Lloyd Banks – “The Remainder”

GrandeMarshall – “Never Change”

Chase N. Cashe ft. Le$ – “Goin’ Dine”

https://soundcloud.com/cheersclubmusic/vchae-mafia-ft-rowdy-rebel

V.Cha$e ft. Rowdy Rebel – “Mafia”

Curtis Williams – “Snow”