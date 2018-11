Could Future and Blac Chyna be trolling us all? Those look like the latter’s inflated butt cheeks in a teaser clip of the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming video for “Rich Sex.”

Despite the likelihood of Future banging other chicks. Blac Chyna still considers him her man. So this is a win, right?

That Future, he’s crafty. Watch the teaser of the Eif Rivera-directed video, which will probably drop later today or tomorrow, below.