Kendrick Lamar drops a lengthy, and hilarious video for “These Walls” off of his To Pimp A Butterfly album.

We get to see K. Dot get thrown through a wall by a big booty chick and Hit The Quan with a jacked up Terry Crews.

Somehow, it all manages to make sense. You’ll have the urge to throw an epic house party after watching this visual.

Watch the Colin Tilley and The Little Homies-directed video for “These Walls” below.

—

Photo: vevo