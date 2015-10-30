Hit-Boy Performs For Entitled Beats With String Orchestra [Photos]

Last night in Los Angeles, Hit-Boy tested out the live net worth for his new track “That’s What I Get” for a packed house brought together by Beats By Dre and Industry PR.

The game’s youngest seasoned superproducer was the guest of honor for the Entitled Beats Presents Hit-Boy where he spliced the aforementioned first single from his studio debut album with cuts from his well-received Zoomin’ EP. Much to the enjoyment of the crowd, Hit-Boy also jammed on his MPC as a live string orchestra accented the music.

Many of the HS87 came through for support as did several tastemakers and music industry vets.

Check out the flicks from last night's event and look out for Hit-Boy's solo work at the top of 2016.















Photos: Mike Angulo