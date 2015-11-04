Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs Drops MMM Album [LISTEN]

Birthday boy Sean “Diddy” Combs gets around to dropping his new album, MMM. The project is available for free streaming.

The title, short for Money Making Mitch, is a nod to the “Mitch” character from Paid In Full. Touted as both a visual and a sonic experience, the album serves as a teaser for what the Bad Boy mogul says is his final album, No Way Out 2.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than to gift my fans with MMM for free today,” said Diddy…ahem, Puff Daddy via a press statement. “MMM is a thank you to my fans and is just the beginning, a prelude to what will be my final album, ‘No Way Out 2’.”

Check out the tracklisting and take a listen below.

MMM is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and SoundCloud.

MMM Tracklist –

1. FACTS

2. HARLEM featuring Gizzle

3. HELP ME featuring Sevyn Streeter

4. EVERYDAY (Amor) featuring Jadakiss, Styles P, Pusha T, and Tish

5. AUCTION featuring Lil Kim, Styles P, and King Los

6. MMM featuring Future and King Los

7. ALL OR NOTHING featuring French Montana and Wiz Khalifa

8. WORKIN featuring Big Sean and Travis Scott

9. HAPPILY EVER AFTER

10. YOU COULD BE MY LOVER featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Gizzle

11. UPTOWN featuring Brucie B

12. MONEY AIN’T A PROBLEM featuring French Montana

13. BLOW A CHECK Zoey Dollaz featuring Puff Daddy and French Montana