Eminem Partnering With Genius

Eminem knows a thing or two about lyrics. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Detroit rapper is investing in and partnering with lyric annotation site Genius.

Reports Billboard:

Joining a star-studded roster of investors including Nas and Pharrell, Eminem will continue annotating his newly released music on the site. Genius will also serve as the official lyrics engine for Eminem.com and all of Shady Records’ online properties.

“Coming up we would always obsess over the lyrics from our favorite MCs. Picking everything apart, trying to get into their heads,” Eminem said in a statement. “I still do that today and Genius helps to make it a worldwide conversation. Pretty amazing to me.”

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager and Shady Records co-founder, added: “Genius provides an avenue for fans to dig deeper into their favorite songs, but more importantly, it gives artists a way to communicate their artistic intent directly to those fans. For an artist like Eminem, the intricacies and nuances in his lyrics are very layered and his art is a perfect fit for this type of tool. We’re excited about what this partnership brings for both sides.”