Drake Views From The 6 Sign Mysteriously Appears In Toronto [PHOTO]

We’re currently living in the days where a surprise album from heavy-hitting musicians has become the norm. Drake previously scored a massive win earlier this year when he dropped his If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtape out the blue in February. Could his highly anticipated Views From the 6 album be following in its footsteps?

All indicators around the Toronto metropolitan area point to that notion being a yes. A black on white hue billboard has suddenly sprung up with the tagline “The 6 [god] is watching,” accompanied by Drizzy’s favorite emoji, the “prayer hands.”

Drake stirred up the conversation on his Instagram page by captioning the Billboard, “Be home soon.” According to Complex, the OVO Sound foreman used similar tactics to promote his “Started from the Bottom” single from the 2013 album, Nothing Was the Same.

During his cover story with FADER magazine, Drake expressed his firm belief that the album should not be rushed and how the aforementioned mixtape standards would pale in comparison. He also revealed he wanted it released sometime this year (if possibly).

Fans may soon be getting their wish to hear Views From the 6 sooner than later.

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake