Chris Brown Debuts “Sex You Back To Sleep” | Wired Tracks 11.6.15

Chris Brown ushers in the weekend by releasing a new song titled “Sex You Back To Sleep,” the second single from his upcoming album Royalty.

The track’s title leaves little confusion as to what the Virginia crooner’s intentions are. Keeping things sensual, he sings about late night creeping, and… you know the rest.

Per usual, Brown had a few detractors who criticized him for featuring such a sensual (or raunchy, depending on who you ask) record on an album named after his daughter. Go figure.

Brown’s “Sex You Back To Sleep” can be heard in Wired Tracks below. Royalty is due in stores November 27.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Lil Durk, Skippa Da Flippa & G Herbo – “On Me”

Chief Keef – “Let Me Know”

Young Chop – “That’s All”

Jazz Cartier – “Stick and Move’

Gloss Gang – “WTF is You Doin!?”

https://soundcloud.com/sketch-mcguiney/world-war-z-f-rass-kass-sean-price

Sketch McGuiney ft. Ras Kass & Sean Price – “World War Z”

V Don ft. Da$H & Sha Hef – “Shrimp & Broccoli”

Kevin Gates – “2 Phones”

Cory Gunz & Sha Money XL – “1 Hand on My Bible”