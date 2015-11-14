Drake Slander: Drizzy Tearz App & Tearz From The 6 Mixtape Flood The Web [Photos]

A techie named Ashten Winger is attempting to capitalize off of the Drake stereotype that he is softer than your average rap star (we suppose we’re validating his gimmick by creating this post) with a new app and satirical mixtape that revolve around the OVO leader doing a lot of crying.

A game titled Drizzy Tearz challenges users with the futile task of wiping the crocodile tears from the Canadian megastar’s face before they soak the fabrics on his Raptors jersey. If the 4-bit graphics time-waster wasn’t enough insult to injury, the accompanying soundtrack Tearz from the 6 is will definitely ice the cake. Over pedestrian electronica melodies, Winger parodies Drake themes and subject matters across boundaries that push the limits of both comical and corny.

We tested the Drizzy Tearz game and can attest it is a riveting experience for all of 9 seconds but everybody needs to have a hustle these days, no?

Listen to Tearz from the 6 down below and flip through the galley below to see screenshots from Drizzy Tearz.

