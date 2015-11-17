Kendrick Lamar Crashes Wedding, Dabs His Ass Off & Pisses Off Old White Man [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar is often seen as reserved more times than not, but that doesn’t mean the Butterfly Pimp doesn’t know how to quietly have a good time.

While out in Columbus, Ohio for the Kunta Grooves Tour last month, Kendrick and a few select TDE members decided to make the most of their hotel stay and shamelessly crash a small wedding celebration that was taking place in a ballroom. Never mind that Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is blaring through the speakers. Dot caught the trap spirit and decided to dab on the dance floor until he knocked his own green hat off. His antics caught the attention of one actual invited attendee; an elderly white man who was obviously perturbed by their presence and screamed for them to “get the f**k out.”

What the man’s strategic game plan against Mixed By Ali (who pulled off a few hilarious dance moves of his own) and presumably RetOne was, the world may never know but TMZ reports that cooler heads prevailed in the situation once another guest recognized the superstar rapper and it was all gravy. All the while, Kendrick didn’t seem to be too bothered over the situation.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Photo: TMZ