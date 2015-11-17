A$AP Rocky & Lil B Join Forces Live In San Francisco [VIDEO]

Unlike many rapper pairings that get forced down listener’s throats year in and year out (see: any DJ Khaled album), A$AP Rocky & Lil B makes sense.

During the final curtain call (for now) of the Rocky and Tyler Tour in San Francisco last night, the two enigmatic artists convened in the Basedgod’s stomping grounds at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The crowd went wild as he was brought out for a surprise performance of “Like A Martian” and James Harden’s nemesis seemingly soaked up every second of it, including backstage where he posed for several pictures.

Check out A$AP Rocky & Lil B getting jiggy with it in the videos below and on the next page.

