Footage Of Busta Rhymes Barking On Gym Worker Revealed [VIDEO]

The gym worked that Busta Rhymes infamously hurled a protein drink at is telling his side of story. There is also video footage that shows an incensed Dungeon Dragon ready to issue a swift and violent fade if not for a desk and security.

Reports Page Six:

Gym owner Ken Hunt said he was incensed that Rhymes used gay and racial slurs in front of other members, some of whom are gay or black.

So when Rhymes returned to the gym the next day, Hernandez, under orders from his boss, told the “Woo Hah!!” rapper he had to talk to the owner if he wanted to enter — sparking a violent temper tantrum.

In video exclusively obtained by The Post, Rhymes is seen splashing water on Hernandez, who returns with a water toss of his own.

Rhymes returns fire by throwing a Lean Body chocolate protein shake, which hits Hernandez in the head and then splatters all over the glass display case and floor, the video shows.

Off camera, one of Rhymes’ security guards went behind the counter and allegedly shoved Hernandez into an office door, breaking it, claims Hernandez, who says he went to the hospital, where he was treated for swelling and scratches to his head.