Hear 2 Unreleased Young Thug & Rich Homie Songs | Wired Tracks 11.18.15

Rich Gang back? All signs say the answer is yes, as the Internets receive a pair of unreleased records from Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, the first successful iteration of the Cash Money creation responsible for the gems heard on Tha Tour: Pt. 1.
Titled “Dead On” and “Contemplate” respectively, the tracks follow a series of Instagram posts from Quan that inferred that he and Thugga were once again partners in rhyme.
As we await official confirmation on Rich Gang from either rhymesayer or a member of the house that Baby and Slim built, feel free to stream the aforementioned heaters and then some in Wired Tracks below.
[via 2DBZ]
Photo: Instagram
Lil Bibby ft. Common – “Speak To Em”
Snoop Dogg – “Back Up”
Gucci Mane – “1 Foot Forward”
Mali Music ft. Jhené Aiko – “Contradiction”
Major Lazer ft. D.R.A.M. – “Powerful (Remix)”
The Knocks ft. Cam’ron – “New York City”
Styles P – “Ghost Planes”
Joey Purp – “Run It Up”
Raven Felix ft. Wiz Khalifa – “All On You”
https://soundcloud.com/preign/sunshine
P. Reign – “Sunshine”
