Hear 2 Unreleased Young Thug & Rich Homie Songs | Wired Tracks 11.18.15

Rich Gang back? All signs say the answer is yes, as the Internets receive a pair of unreleased records from Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, the first successful iteration of the Cash Money creation responsible for the gems heard on Tha Tour: Pt. 1.

Titled “Dead On” and “Contemplate” respectively, the tracks follow a series of Instagram posts from Quan that inferred that he and Thugga were once again partners in rhyme.

As we await official confirmation on Rich Gang from either rhymesayer or a member of the house that Baby and Slim built, feel free to stream the aforementioned heaters and then some in Wired Tracks below.

[via 2DBZ]

Photo: Instagram

