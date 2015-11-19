Pimp C ft. Nas & Juicy J “Friends,” Taylor Bennett ft. Chance The Rapper “Broad Shoulders,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.19.15

The late Pimp C approached Hip Hop with an incomparable spirit and finesse, as he blessed fans with wise isms that marinated during his time as one half of UGK and eventually became a meal that fed a new generation of rappers nearly eight years after his untimely passing.

Chad Butler’s legacy will live on via a posthumous project affectionately titled Long Live The Pimp (due to release Dec. 4 via Mass Appeal Records). From the release, we receive “Friends,” a collab featuring Pimp and fellow legends Nas and Juicy J.

The cut appears below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find Run The Jewels’ latest release, a family collab from brothers Taylor Bennett and Chance The Rapper, and more.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Taylor Bennett ft. Chance The Rapper – “Broad Shoulders”

Run The Jewels – “Heart Is Full (Remix)”

G Herbo ft. Lil Bibby – “Get To Bussin”

Freddie Gibbs ft. Gucci Mane & E-40 – “10 Times”

Busta Rhymes ft. Fabolous, Jadakiss & Styles P – “Respect My Conglomerate 2”

Amir Obè ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Truth For You”

Grafh – “Cookery”

Avenue – “Ungodly”

Dot Demo – “Indigenous Man”

https://soundcloud.com/sylvanlacue/the-watcher-3-prodby-linzi-jai-wishlade

Sylvan LaCue – “The Watcher 3”