E-40 Drops New EP Poverty And Prosperity For Hip-Hop Upliftment [LISTEN]

E-40 has been Ginsu-sharp all year long; having worked his magic on Big Sean’s “IDFWU” before appearing on Freddie Gibbs’ new album and giving the Golden State Warriors a celebrated anthem to go undefeated to.

As the rap legend meticulously prepares his twenty-third and fourth studio albums, Sharp On All 4 Corners Volume 3 and 4 respectively, the due diligence of his creative process has pushed him to explore a new space to which the new EP Poverty and Prosperity was born. For history’s stakes, the project marks his first EP in 20 years since his 1993’s The Mail Man.

Throughout the seven-track effort, 40 Watta recalls humble beginnings (“The Way I Was Raised”) and the never-ending battle in the streets (“God Take Care Of The Babies”). It’s not all somber recollections, though. The Rayven Justice-assisted “Gamed Up” gives listeners those classic playerisms only E-40 can perfect. Other guest appearances include Work Dirty, Mike Marshall and naturally, B-Legit.

“In the midst of working on my two albums, Sharp On All 4 Corners Volume 3 & 4, the Good Lord tapped me on the shoulder and gave me an assignment, 40 explained of the project’s sudden He told me to speak to the people, to tell it like it is and call it how you see it…E-40 you got something to say!”

Listen to E-40's Poverty and Prosperity below

Photo: Instagram/E-40