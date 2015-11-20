Childish Gambino, Vince Staples & Jhené Aiko Connect On “Waiting For My Moment” | Wired Tracks 11.20.15

The Creed soundtrack has gotten a lot light now that the film is in theaters. Today’s Wired Tracks highlights ” ” a standout record featuring Childish Gambino, Vince Staples and Jhené Aiko.

Stream the tune below, along with Tyga’s “Happy Birthday,” which is ironic given the various struggles he’s experienced at the hands of ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Future’s “Rich $ex” vid.

—

Tyga – “Happy Birthday”

Rick Ross – “Starin’ Thru My Rearview (Remix)”

Lion Babe – “Where Do We Go”

Twista ft. Lil’ Bibby & Jeremih – “Models & Bottles”

Omarion ft. Rich Homie Quan – “I’m Sayin’”

Monica ft. Missy Elliott & Laiyah – “Code Red”

Christina Milian ft. Snoop Dogg – “Like Me”

https://soundcloud.com/tracy-t-mmg/topless-ft-meek-mill

Tracy T ft. Meek Mill – “Topless”

GrandeMarshall – My Brother’s Keeper

G-Eazy ft. Chris Brown & Tory Lanez – “Drifting”