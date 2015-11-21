Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 Auction Raises Over $150K [Photos]

The Eminem x Carharrtt x Air Jordan 4 auction went live last week and thus far, 10 of the extremely exclusive sneakers have raised more than $150,000. With only 300 pairs of the sneakers available overall, this is the first public sale of the model.

The Detroit News writes:

With three days left to go, Eminem’s eBay auction for 10 pairs of limited-edition Air Jordan sneakers has netted more than $150,000. The black-and-grey shoes, a makeup of the Air Jordan IV model featuring an upper made of Carhartt material, are commanding between $11,000 and $19,000 each, with proceeds benefiting Michigan State University’s Community Music School. Only 300 pairs of the sneakers were produced, and the eBay auction represents the only public offering of them that will be made. The auction went live last week and wraps up at 1 p.m. Monday.

If you feel like you’ve got the cash to compete with other bidders, follow this link to test your luck.

See more detailed images of the Eminem x Carharrt x Air Jordan 4 on the following pages

Photo: Instagram/Jordan Brand

