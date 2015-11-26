Beyonce Is Launching A New Clothing Line In 2016

Even if her interviews are rare, Beyonce stays busy. Jay Z’s better half will be launching a streetwear clothing line in collaboration with Sir Philip Green, the owner of Topshop, in 2016.

Reports NME:

The singer has been working with Green’s Arcadia group on a new streetwear brand. A statement from the company reads: “We are developing our distribution globally for the launch of this exciting new brand in spring 2016.”

Green told the Evening Standard that the range will be sold in 20 countries worldwide.

The news comes as Arcadia reported operating profits up 5.5% to £251.6m. Sales for the 12 month period to August totalled at £2.06bn.