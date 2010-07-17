Eminem’s “Recovery” To Hold Longest No. 1 Position For 2010

Eminem’s Recovery is continuing to reign in success and praise for the Detroit rapper.

As previously reported Recovery debuted at number 1 with 741,000 copies sold in the first week and gave him the second-biggest digital week for an album in history with 255,000 digital downloads.

Now the album is set to spend its fourth straight week at number 1 and according to Hits Daily Double, holds the longest number 1 position for albums in 2010 thus far.

The last album to spend four consecutive weeks at number 1 was “Britain’s Got Talent” singer Susan Boyle, whose debut spent six weeks at the number 1 spot in 2009.

Congrats to Em.