Jimmy Fallon & Rashida Jones Remix Popular Songs With Holiday Flair [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon recently allowed his traditional karaoke partner in Justin Timberlake to take the night and he grabbed the WCW Hall of Famer, Rashida Jones to take his stead.

Their mission was simple; take the present day’s new classics and repurpose them into famous holiday jingles. That means Drake “Hotline Bling,” Omi’s “Cheerleader,” The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face,” Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” all got the remix treatment. Macklemore’s “Downtown” was also put on the song list as well.

How did they fare? Let us know in the comment section after you watch the video, which is worth the view just to see Rashida Jones sneak in a quick dab.

Spoiler alert: Queen Latifah and Eric Nally also make cameo appearances.

Photo: NBC