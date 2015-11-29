50 Cent Explains The Kanan Tape Pump Fake

One rapper who didn’t deliver a new project this holiday weekend, as promised, was 50 Cent. The Queens rapper revealed that he has pushed back The Kanan Tape until early December.

Reports HipHopDX:

50 Cent was scheduled to release his mixtape, The Kanan Tape, on Thanksgiving this past Thursday (November 26).

However, the South Jamaica, Queens rapper now says that the project, which is set to feature production from London On Da Track, Sonny Digital, Alchemist, and !llmind, among others, will be released during the first week of December.

“It’s gonna come first week of December,” 50 Cent said during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid yesterday (November 28). “I promised that because I had a few things that I had to just get right with the tape. Like, everything is done. It’s just sitting there.”