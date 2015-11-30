Chris Brown Donating Royalty Proceeds Children’s Miracle Network & Best Buddies

Chris Brown’s new album may be named after his daughter but it is children from all over the globe that will benefit from its success.

The R&B megastar revealed to the world that one dollar from every copy of his upcoming seventh studio album Royalty sold, would be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network as well as the Best Buddies organization.

“The holidays are all about giving back,” Breezy said via an Instagram public service announcement. “So this Christmas–from now until Christmas–if you order the album; pre-order the album, one dollar of every album sold with go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. So please do your part; give back. We’re just gonna turn up for the holidays.

Since its inception in 1983, Children’s Miracle Network has raised more than $5 billion for local children’s hospitals. Best Buddies, which was founded in 1989, specializes in creating opportunities for “one-to-one friendships,” integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Chris Brown’s “Royalty” is currently available for pre-order on iTunes ahead of its December 18 release date. Click on the link to support a great cause (and presumably) good music.

Photo: Instagram/Chris Brown