A$AP Rocky Premieres “Yamborghini High” At Clockenflap Festival [VIDEO]

The people of Hong Kong were recently treated to a new A$AP Rocky jukebox joint at Clockenflap, the city’s biggest music festival.

After finishing his 45-minute set, the A$AP Mob leader decided to perform one last record titled “Yamborghini High,” to which he revealed hadn’t even been released yet.

The production employs the usual Pretty Flaco bounce and the chorus reads as such, “Yamborghini High, Lambo by the crib, this is how it is, yeah these ni**as fake, no we can’t relate.”

Judging from the crowd’s reaction, Rocky has another winner on his hands. Or it could be they just didn’t want him to get off stage. (Spoiler alert: He did one more; “Wild For the Night.”)

Regardless, watch Rocky premiere “Yamborghini High” in the video below.

H/T: HypeTrak

—

Photo: YouTube