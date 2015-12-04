Listen To Kid Cudi’s Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven [STREAM]

Kid Cudi may not be going on tour anytime soon and he may be facing a fade from Lupe Fiasco but he still made good on his promise to release his fifth studio album, Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven.

Over the course of a polarizing and layered 18 tracks*, the Cudster goes for broke as it is his first album devoid of any guest appearances. The rapping also takes a backseat to more rock-induced staticky hybrids that teeter along the lines of creative genius and clinical insanity.

As an additional bonus*, Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven also offers up a Side B of outtakes and demos that the kid from Cleveland deemed worth sharing nevertheless. And like the last two projects before it, the album is released on Cudi’s Wicked Awesome Records and Republic Records.

Stream Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven down below and support it on iTunes if you’re feeling it.

—

Photo: KS/WENN.com